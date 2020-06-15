News Local President briefs EC President on Turkey’s illegal actions in east Med

President briefs EC President on Turkey’s illegal actions in east Med

President Anastasiades raises Cyprus issue and halloumi case during meeting with Von Der Leyen

 

President Nicos Anastasiades briefed on Sunday evening during a telephone conversation European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of Turkey’s continued illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean region and has stressed the need for decisive measures at EU level.

In a written statement, issued on Sunday, Government Spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos said that they also discussed the multiannual financial framework and that President Anastasiades said the European Commission’s proposal is a good basis for discussion and outlined in depth the Republic of Cyprus’ positions and requests.

According to Koushos, he referred to Cyprus’ particularities due to is geographic position and the connectivity problems it faces as an island state as well as of the disproportionate migratory pressures it is faced with, asking the Commission to help the country deal with all these different challenges.

Cyprus’ President told the European Commission’s President that “the Cypriot economy, which is based on the sectors of tourism and services, has been significantly hit, pointing out the need of further support from the EU,” Koushos added.

President Anastasiades assured von der Leyen that Cyprus will constructively contribute in the efforts to reach a final agreement, recognizing the importance of reaching an agreement in time, he said.

On her part, the written statement continues, the European Commission’s President thanked President Anastasiades for Cyprus’ constructive position and congratulated him over the way the country dealt with the pandemic and handled the current situation.

President Anastasiades, briefed the European Commission President over recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region and continued Turkish violations within the Republic of Cyprus’ maritime zones, the Government Spokesperson noted.

He showed, Koushos continued, “Turkey’s destabilizing role on the Eastern Mediterranean, the illegal actions who place in danger the wider region’s security and stability and stressed the need for the EU to take more decisive measures so that the unacceptable Turkish goals can be deterred and for more pressure to be placed on Ankara, both to end its illegal drillings and to prevent any incidents which would undermine stability and security in the region.”

President Anastasiades also informed von der Leyen of the bilateral contacts he has had with EU member state leaders and European Institution leaders, adding that an understanding was reached as to the condemnation of Turkey’s illegal actions and the need for coordination and determination as the next steps forward, he said.

They also agreed to remain in contact regarding all current developments, the written statement concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

Turkish drill ship “Yavuz” arrived last April in the exclusive economic zone (ΕΕΖ) of Cyprus, after Ankara announced another attempt to drill a well in blocks licensed to European companies. This is the 6th time Turkey attempts to drill within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus, this time in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to ENI and TOTAL.

In a statement on May 15, EU Foreign Ministers deplored the fact that Turkey has not yet responded to EU calls to cease such activities and reiterated their call on Ankara to show restraint, refrain from such actions, and respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Cyprus, in accordance with international law. EU Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed previous Council and European Council conclusions, notably those of June 2019 and October 2019 on Turkey’s continued illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleLimassol: Fifth arrest in 72 kilos cannabis case
Next articleFree WiFi at six locations in Paralimni

Top Stories

Stay Home

Alexia, special guests in virtual concert on World Refugee Day this Saturday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Following last year’s successful concert on World Refugee Day, Alexia will hold a virtual concert on Saturday, June 20 to mark the day. In joining...
Read more
Local

102 child porn cases in first five months of 2020

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  More than 100 cases of child porn were recorded in Cyprus in the first five months of 2020 which is on track to becoming...
Read more
World

Chinese capital reinstates curbs as coronavirus resurfaces

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Several districts of the Chinese capital set up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the novel coronavirus on Monday...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Airways resumes commercial flights

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus Airways officially resumed operations with commercial flights to and from Greek destinations, implementing a series of health and safety measures. And in July, the...
Read more
Local

3 active Griffon Vulture nests in boost to endangered population

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    BirdLife Cyprus have confirmed three active  Griffon Vulture nests during their latest breeding monitoring survey, only the second time in the last decade with...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus in red wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the octopus thoroughly and place in the pressure cooker with the whole onion, the cloves and the peppercorns. Add 1/3 cup water (so...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus potato salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Try this warm Cyprus potato and tomato salad with feta and oregano for a classic taste of the Mediterranean! Ingredients Serves: 4 4 large Cypriot potatoes, scrubbed...
Read more
Local Food

Tahinosalata

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Beat the tahini with water, salt and garlic in a blender for a few seconds, and then add the lemon juice a tablespoon at...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

102 child porn cases in first five months of 2020

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  More than 100 cases of child porn were recorded in Cyprus in the first five months of 2020 which is on track to becoming...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Airways resumes commercial flights

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus Airways officially resumed operations with commercial flights to and from Greek destinations, implementing a series of health and safety measures. And in July, the...
Read more
Local

3 active Griffon Vulture nests in boost to endangered population

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    BirdLife Cyprus have confirmed three active  Griffon Vulture nests during their latest breeding monitoring survey, only the second time in the last decade with...
Read more
Local

Another 10,000 Covid-19 tests for employees

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A total of 10,000 employees who returned to work under phase two and three of the lifting of the lockdown are to undergo Covid-19...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros