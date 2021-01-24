News World President Biden warns COVID to get worse before it gets better

President Biden warns COVID to get worse before it gets better

Fewer than half of the nearly 38 million vaccine doses shipped to date by the federal government have actually made it into the arms of Americans, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Thursday.

The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Friday (January 22) the federal government had put too much of the responsibility for distributing the vaccine on state governments.

Instead, he said, the administration should collaborate with the states to help them plan their rollouts and make sure that vaccines got into people’s arms.

President Joe Biden on Saturday (January 23) warned Americans that COVID will “get worse,” before it gets better, but, “we also have to act now, now with urgency and unity.”

