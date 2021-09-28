PhotosPresident Biden gets a COVID-19 vaccine booster at the White House

President Biden gets a COVID-19 vaccine booster at the White House

U.S. President Joe Biden holds up his sleeve to receive his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

U.S. President Joe Biden holds up his sleeve to receive his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington.

Source:REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

