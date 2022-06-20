Cyprus President, Attorney General allegedly knew of prison director sting attempt since last month

President Nicos Anastasiades and Attorney General George Savides allegedly knew since last month about the sting attempt against prisons director Anna Aristotelous by a senior police officer in collusion with a convict.

The scandalous corruption case, however, only surfaced on Friday after Aristotelous leaked it to the press pledging she would go all the way to surface the dirt within the police force.

On Sunday, the President told journalists he had no idea about the shocking case and that it was fake news that he had been informed about it a month ago. He also said there can be no tolerance for such behavior, if indeed that was the case.

On Monday, Aristotelous’ lawyers will file a written complaint with the Attorney General but she has already called for the appointment of independent criminal investigators.

Aristotelous alleges she was targeted by a senior police officer who she said colluded with an inmate to try and obtain damaging video footage of her in “personal moments”.

She has also called for the suspension of the officer who seems to be a prominent anti-narcotics squad member because “many issues are raised, including security ones.”