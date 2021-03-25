News Local President attends dinner marking anniversary of Greek Revolution

President attends dinner marking anniversary of Greek Revolution

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades attended on Wednesday evening an honorary dinner, hosted by the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou to mark the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821.

During his speech, President Anastasiades noted that the fight for freedom against the Ottoman rule constituted a heroic struggle of Hellenism, the epitome of which is the cry “Freedom or Death”.  As he said, this historic cry constitutes the foundation of the modern Greek state and expresses the history of modern Hellenism.

President Anastasiades said that the ideal of freedom unified the Greek population to fight against the far more populous Ottoman Empire, by launching the heroic Revolution that “led the Great Powers to change their stance –in contrast to the policy of the Holly Alliance that was dominant at that time– and to cooperate in the Greeks` struggle”.

“We must acknowledge the important role that Britain, France, and Russia, played during the Revolution, especially at the battle of Navarino, during which the Great Powers’ intervention signalled the establishment of the Greek state and the liberation of Greece”, Anastasiades stressed.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus noted that the greatness of the Greek Revolution “constitutes a guide for own path and will continue to inspire our vision for the survival of Hellenism and the abolition of military troops from Cyprus.”

The Greek Revolution constitutes the noblest and important moment of modern Greek history, allowing Greece to become a modern and democratic state, an integral part of Europe, and a co-founder of global peace, Anastasiades said. This legacy fuelled Greece’s progress and continues to make the country an example for the people of the world, he concluded.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus Space Exploration Organizatin signs agreement with CSEO-Mentat Innovations
Next articleSimple celebrations for 25th March due to pandemic (PHOTOS)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry: “Inflated” prices on rapid test invoices

gavriella -
During the regular checks that the Health Ministry is carrying out before paying invoices, it was ascertained that in the case of a company...
Read more
Local

Foreign Minister says April 27th crucial milestone for Cyprus problem

gavriella -
Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, has said that April 27th, when an informal conference on Cyprus will begin in Geneva, constitutes a crucial milestone...
Read more
Local

British coronavirus variant detection in Cyprus increases, Health Ministry says

gavriella -
The British coronavirus variant has been found present in another 45 positive samples from Cyprus according to information received by the ECDC, the Ministry...
Read more
Local

Acting President stresses need to intensify efforts for a Cyprus settlement

gavriella -
Cyprus Acting President, House President Adamos Adamou, stressed on Thursday the need to intensify efforts for a just and viable solution to the Cyprus...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros