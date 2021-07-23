President asks for a strong EU reaction to Turkish illegal actions on Varosha

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, has asked for a strong EU reaction to Turkey’s illegal actions as regards the fenced off city of Famagusta (Varosha).

Government Spokesman, Marios Pelekanos, said in a written statement issued on Friday that President Anastasiades had today a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, from whom he asked for a strong EU reaction with a view to reverse the illegal Turkish activities related to Varosha.

On his part, Pelekanos said, Michel assured Anastasiades that he is waiting for the UN Security Council decisions on this issue, and noted that the EU will further react accordingly.

Pelekanos noted that Anastasiades briefed Michel on the latest Turkish provocations during the illegal visit which Cyprus President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, paid to the occupied areas of Cyprus, and particularly the new illegal actions related to Varosha, asking for an EU strong reaction in order to reverse them.

On his part, according to the Government Spokesman, the President of the European Council referred to the conversation he recently had with the Turkish President and his representations with a view to prevent any provocations on Turkey`s part, during Erdogan`s visit to the occupied areas of Cyprus.

On July 20th the Turkish side announced a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.