President appoints new police chief and deputy

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday appointed Stelios Papatheodorou as new chief of police, replacing Kypros Michaelides who is retiring.
Christos Mavris was named deputy police chief.
They will be sworn in and take up their duties on July 1.
