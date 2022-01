President Nicos Anastasiades decided to appoint former Spokesperson Kyriakos Koushos as new Deputy Minister to the President, following the resignation Thursday of Vasilis Palmas.

An announcement issued by the Presidency says that inauguration ceremony will take place February 2nd at the Presidential Palace .

President warmly thanks Palmas for the excellent cooperation and the performace of his duties, during his tenure.

Vasilis Palmas resigned Thursday, citing personal reasons.