President and EU Health Commissioner discuss efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic in EU

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, discussed on Monday the efforts made by the EU to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anastasiades and Kyriakides had a meeting at the Presidential Palace. The President wrote on his Twitter account that “it is with pleasure that I discussed today with Commissioner Stella Kyriakides about the way that the Covid-19 pandemic is addressed in the EU and we noted with satisfaction the progress which our country steadily achieves, as it is among the top countries in all of Europe as regards the vaccination coverage.”

(CNA)