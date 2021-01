Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, will receive the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, next Monday at the Health Center of Latsia, according to a Presidency’s press release.

Anastasiades received the first dose of Pfizer/BionTech vaccine, on 28th last December and was among the first to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Cyprus, in order to encourage other citizens to get the jab, as the government spokesman said.

(CNA)