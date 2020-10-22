News Local President Anastasiades will not resign

President Anastasiades will not resign

President Nicos Anastasiades will not betray the decision of the big majority of the citizens and will complete his term, as the Constitution and the citizens’ mandate dictate, is reported in an announcement by the Presidency of the Republic. It is also noted that this is not the time for party interests and pre-election expediencies.

AKEL and DIKO parties today requested the resignation of President Anastasiades. The two parties’ effort, the announcement read, coincides with crucial developments on the Cyprus issue, with radical Turkish provocations, which need the biggest possible unity of the people and of the political leadership, at the same time with the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which is also threatening the country’s economy.

The announcement noted that the citizens recognize how crucial this time is and will denounce any behavior indicating party expediencies.

At the same time government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios replied to AKEL noting that independent and complete investigations have indicated that the President of the Republic has no relation to what AKEL is claiming. Kousios noted that AKEL is trying to disorientate public opinion in order to turn attention away for AKEL’s involvement in what has been revealed with the video of Al Jazeera.

However, Kousios admitted that the involvement of the European Commission in the issue, after the embarrassing content of the Al Jazeera video that led to the government’s decision to stop the program, is a sad and unwanted development.

(philenews)

By gavriella
