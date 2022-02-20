President Anastasiades travels to Dubai for EXPO 2020

President Nicos Anastasiades travels to Dubai on Monday evening, head of a large delegation, for important meetings and consultations with the aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation. He will also visit Cyprus` kiosk at EXPO 2020 one of the biggest world exhibitions to conclude end of March.

A written statement by the Director of President`s press office, Andreas Iosif, says that the visit is described as very important as the President will have meetings that will contribute to the enhancement of Cyprus-UAE relations.

The delegation is comprised of Ministers of Finance, Energy, Transport and Agriculture, Deputy Ministers of Innovation, Shipping and Tourism, Deputy Minister to the President and deputy spokesperson as well as entrepreneurs.

According to Iosif, during the visit a series of bilateral meetings with UAE officials will take place. President Anastasiades will brief on the Cyprus issue, Turkish provocations in Varosha and CBMs as well as about the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

A business forum will take place February 24 in the presence of President Anastasiades who will address it. He will also address an event at the Cyprus kiosk for the celebrations of Cyprus national day.

EXPO 2020 is one of the largest expos in the world, kicked of October 1st 2021 and will conclude March 31. Cyprus` participation is under the aegis of the Deputy Ministry of Innovation and Research and Invest Cyprus.

The main theme of this year`s expo is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, with the aim to set up a global platform for agreements and international cooperation. The expo attracts 25 mln visitors with 192 participating countries.

A hologram of Goddess Aphrodite welcomes visitors to Cyprus` kiosk evoking the beauties, history and culture of the island.

Cyprus` participation, Iosif says, is a world class opportunity to promote the rich culture and civilization of the island, the many tourist opportunities it offers. It can also promote the country as an educational and science destination with opportunities for research and innovation as well as an investment hub.

(CNA)