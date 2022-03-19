President Anastasiades to take part in European Council summit

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will travel to Brussels to take part in the European Council summit later in the week.

A written statement by the director of the President’s Press Office, Andreas Iosif, said developments in Ukraine will be the focus of the leaders’ discussions between 24-25 March.

The European Council will discuss Russian military aggression against Ukraine, security and defence, energy, economic issues, COVID-19 and external relations.

US President Joe Biden will be joining EU leaders during the first day of the European Council for a discussion on support for Ukraine and its people and on strengthening transatlantic cooperation in response to Russia’s aggression.

The European Council will discuss sustained high energy prices and their impact on citizens and businesses, also in the context of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. The European Commission will provide a basis for the discussion by putting forward options for ensuring affordable energy prices and security of supply.

On Tuesday, 22 March, President Anastasiades will participate in a teleconference of a small group of EU leaders ahead of the European Council summit, at the invitation of President Charles Michel. The Cyprus cabinet will also convene on the same day.

On Monday, President Anastasiades, together with the competent Ministers and Commissioner for the development of Mountain Communities Costas Chambiaouris will present the revised housing plans and benefits for residents of mountain areas and areas that border the Turkish occupied north and are in disadvantaged locations and will explain the course of implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Mountain communities.