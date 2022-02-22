President Anastasiades to meet with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, is set to meet on Wednesday with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at the palace in Abu Dhabi. The President is expected to brief the Crown Prince on developments in the Cyprus issue, Turkish provocations in Varosha and the issue of Confidence Building Measures, as well as about developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Anastasiades arrived on Monday evening to Dubai, heading a large delegation, for meetings and consultations aiming to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He will also visit Cyprus` kiosk at EXPO 2020, one of the biggest world exhibitions.

A business forum will take place February 24, in the presence of President Anastasiades, who will address it. He will also address an event at the Cyprus kiosk for the celebrations of Cyprus national day.

The Cypriot delegation comprises, among others, the Ministers of Finance, Energy, Transport and Agriculture, the Deputy Ministers of Innovation, Shipping and Tourism, the Deputy Minister to the President and the Deputy Spokesperson, as well as entrepreneurs.

EXPO 2020 is one of the largest expos in the world, kicked of October 1st 2021 and will conclude March 31. Cyprus` participation is coordinated by the Deputy Ministry of Innovation and Research and Invest Cyprus.

The main theme of this year`s expo is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, with the aim to set up a global platform for agreements and international cooperation. The expo attracts 25 million visitors with 192 participating countries.

A hologram of Goddess Aphrodite welcomes visitors to Cyprus` kiosk evoking the beauties, history and culture of the island.

Cyprus` participation is considered as a world class opportunity to promote the rich culture and civilization of the island, the many tourist opportunities it offers. It can also promote the country as an educational and science destination with opportunities for research and innovation as well as an investment hub.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha. On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action. In his latest report to the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Guterres underlines the importance of adhering fully to UN resolutions, underscoring that the position of the United Nations on this matter “remains unchanged.”

(CNA)