President Anastasiades testifies about Cyprus Investment Program

President Nicos Anastasiades is currently testifying before the Investigative Committee on exceptional naturalizations.

His testimony comes after his address last week about the issue of corruption and the testimony of Archbishop Chrysostomos.

It is expected that the President will be questioned about the course of the investment program, the way it operated, the criteria and the modifications that have taken place, as well as about issues of conflict of interest during the approval of the naturalizations by the Council of Ministers.

In his opening statement, the President explained that when he came to power, Cyprus’ economy was on the verge of collapse and had to accept the memorandum of the Troika. For this reason the government decided to go ahead with the Cyprus Investment Program to encourage investors.

(more later)