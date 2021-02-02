Insider Economy President Anastasiades testifies about Cyprus Investment Program

President Anastasiades testifies about Cyprus Investment Program

President Nicos Anastasiades is currently testifying before the Investigative Committee on exceptional naturalizations.

His testimony comes after his address last week about the issue of corruption and the testimony of Archbishop Chrysostomos.

It is expected that the President will be questioned about the course of the investment program, the way it operated, the criteria and the modifications that have taken place, as well as about issues of conflict of interest during the approval of the naturalizations by the Council of Ministers.

In his opening statement, the President explained that when he came to power, Cyprus’ economy was on the verge of collapse and had to accept the memorandum of the Troika. For this reason the government decided to go ahead with the Cyprus Investment Program to encourage investors.

(more later)

By gavriella
Previous articleMan remains unburied due to coroners’ refusal to carry out post mortem
Next articleWoman arrested in Paphos does not consent to her extradition to Bulgaria

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus, Greece, USA, conduct special operations forces maritime exercise in Crete

gavriella -
Naval special operations forces from the Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team , the Greek Underwater Demolition Team and U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen, joined...
Read more
Local

Six-year-old went through hell in the hands of her stepfather

gavriella -
The Supreme Court ratified a first instance decision of the Criminal Court, convicting a man to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a...
Read more
Local

Man was going around without permit or documents

gavriella -
On Monday evening, Police in Paphos stopped a car for check. The Police saw that the man was a resident of Limassol but was...
Read more
Local

Woman arrested in Paphos does not consent to her extradition to Bulgaria

gavriella -
A 38-year old woman who was arrested in Paphos and is wanted by the authorities of Bulgaria regarding human trafficking, does not consent to...
Read more
Economy

President Anastasiades testifies about Cyprus Investment Program

gavriella -
President Nicos Anastasiades is currently testifying before the Investigative Committee on exceptional naturalizations. His testimony comes after his address last week about the issue of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Minister presents new strategy aiming to support companies after pandemic

gavriella -
Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides presented on Monday the Ministry`s new trade strategy,  saying that the Ministry has prepared a package...
Read more
Economy

European Commission approves €10.2 million Cypriot scheme to support self-employed, enterprises

gavriella -
The European Commission announced today that it has approved a €10.2 million Cypriot scheme to support self-employed and enterprises affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The...
Read more
Economy

Disciplinary cases frozen due to resignation of Rea Georgiou

gavriella -
The resignation of Rea Georgiou from the Public Audit Oversight Board has frozen many cases but is also creating problems regarding their investigation due...
Read more
Economy

Real GDP growth in Cyprus is projected at -5.7% in covid-hit 2020

Annie Charalambous -
Real GDP growth in Cyprus is projected at -5.7% in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Economic Outlook issued...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros