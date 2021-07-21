President Anastasiades says Turkish plans are unacceptable

The unacceptable demands and announcements by Turkey will not become acceptable, pledged President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering at the Presidential palace to mark 47 years since the Turkish invasion and occupation of the island’s northern third, President Anastasiades said that the announcements by the Turkish side for control of Varosha to be transferred to the Turkish Cypriot sidem exploit human pain and cause division between Greek Cypriots. He expressed certainty that no Varosha native would like to become an accomplice in Turkey’s plans.

President Anastasiades quoted Turkish President Tayip Erdogan that he is not looking into others’ properties or rights and also questioned the Turkish invasion and occupation of 37% of the territory of Cyprus at a moment when the Turkish Cypriots’ ownership of land was only 14% to ask whether that isn’t an usurpation and violation?

The President said he cannot ignore the continued violation of international law, UN resolutions, Security Council decisions and the many conclusions of European Council summits and many states who condemned and continue to condemn the military invasion of Turkey and continued occupation of 37% of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus.

For 47 years, despite the continued efforts, historic compromises and painful concessions, instead of receiving a positive response, the only thing registered are the new unacceptable demands by Turkey, which cites justice according to its interpretation.

President Anastasiades said that after the collapse of the talks at Crans Montana, a failure that was the result of Turkey’s insistence on unacceptable demands, a new story began that it was impossible to find a solution based on UN resolutions. This story, he added, resulted in the revelation of Turkey’s final aims, that a new basis for a solution is the recognition of two independent states.

Regarding Tuesday’s announcements by the Turkish side to alter the status of the fenced off area of Famagusta, calling for Greek Cypriot owners to resort to the Immovable Property Committee, President Anastasiades said that if Turkey or the Turkish Cypriot leader really want the Greek Cypriots to return to their properties, they should implement resolutions 550 and 789, handing over the town to United Nations, allowing lawful owners to return to their properties under conditions of safety.

Today’s announcements are nothing more than a violation of UN resolutions for the umpteenth time, the President said, adding that Erdogan’s actions will not become accepted. Already, he added, the government has taken action by informing the EU as well as the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the Security council as well as the ambassadors of the EU in Cyprus.

He also sent a letter to the president and members of the UN Security Council in view of the discussion that will be held on Thursday in relation to the recent UNSG’s reports on Cyprus. At the same time, the Foreign Minister contacted his counterparts in France, Russia and others and a National Council meeting was scheduled for this morning.

Our aim is to find a solution that will lead to a functional and viable state, a European state that fully respects human and political rights of all the people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. For this reason, said President Anastasiades, “I urge our Turkish Cypriot compatriots to realise that it’s not only the future of Greek Cypriots at stake but their future too”.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced on Tuesday a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.