President Anastasiades says he will not consent to different terms of Cyprus problem mandate

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades delivers an address regarding corruption at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus January 28, 2021. Stavros Ioannides/PIO/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades pointed out Friday that there was no question of him consenting to a differentiation of the terms of the mandate regarding the desired solution of the Cyprus problem.

Invited to comment on the statement of UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, that he would be open to listen to all ideas during an informal conference on Cyprus, President Anastasiades said that “it depends on the positions of each side”.

He added that in order for the Secretary General to appeal to the Security Council, to differentiate the terms of the mandate regarding the desired solution to the Cyprus problem, both sides must consent.

He added that “our position is clear and therefore there is no question of such a consensus being raised in any way.”

The Secretary General has told journalists that he would be ready to go to the Security Council and if there was an agreement of the parties enlarging the scope of the negotiations, to be interpreted as a common agreement.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, but failed to yield any results.

(CNA)

