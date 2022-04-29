President Anastasiades satisfied with contacts in Estonia

The Cyprus problem resembles perfectly all that we observe taking place in Ukraine, namely, the violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, said today the President of the Republic Mr Nicos Anastasiades, who concluded his official visit to Tallinn in Estonia, expressing also his full satisfaction regarding the outcome of his contacts.

In his remarks to the media following the conclusion of his official visit to Tallinn, President Anastasiades said that “I want to express my satisfaction because the two-day visit to Estonia was quite productive, since, through the series of meetings we had with the President of Estonia Mr Karis, the Prime Minister Mrs Kallas and the Speaker of the Parliament Mr Ratas, we had the opportunity to focus on current issues, such as the war in Ukraine and its catastrophic repercussions, the Cyprus problem, a lingering issue that resembles perfectly with all that we observe happening in Ukraine, namely, violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

I want to express gratifying thanks because there was complete understanding with regard to the Cyprus problem.

In addition to these two important issues, we discussed issues concerning migration, green transition, and the energy independence of Europe. But equally important for us is also the Memorandum of Understanding that we signed today with the Prime Minister of Estonia and which will help Cyprus significantly in transitioning to digitization and cybersecurity, in which Estonia has admittedly made leaps of progress.

Once again, I express my full satisfaction because through the meetings a commonality of positions on a significant number of issues was ascertained, especially with regard to the problem of Cyprus and also the problem of Ukraine”.

(PIO)