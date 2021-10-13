NewsLocalPresident Anastasiades refers to the increase of cereals’ prices

President Anastasiades refers to the increase of cereals’ prices

President Nicos Anatasaides today made a statement on the issue created due to the increase of the prices of cereals.

He said that even though this is something the Agriculture Minister will deal with, it is a universal phenomenon and the government will see how to better respond to the needs created due to the extremely high increases.

He also described as an important initiative the fact that the International Conference on Climate Change is taking place in Pafos, not only for Cyprus but also for the whole region.

He noted that it is a conference that is taking place only a few days before the World Conference and consequently its conclusions and the initiative highlight the role that the regions can play in facing climate changes and their consequences.

