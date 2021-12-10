NewsLocalPresident Anastasiades meets with new UNSG special envoy in Cyprus

President Anastasiades meets with new UNSG special envoy in Cyprus

President Anastasiades on Friday met for the first time in Nicosia Colin Stewart who has assumed this week his duties as the UNSG’s Special Representative and head of the UN peacekeeping force on the island (UNFICYP).

The President confirmed his participation at a reception hosted by the UN at Ledra Palace on Tuesday evening and Turkish Cypriot leader Erso Tatar is also set to attend.

The reception will be held on the occasion of Stewart’s arrival on the island.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, will meet Stewart on Friday afternoon, it was announced.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.

