President Anastasiades meets with King of Spain [VIDEO]

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades met on Thursday with Felipe VI of Spain, at the Royal Palace in Madrid.


During the meeting which was attended by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and Cyprus` Ambassador Helena Mina, the President discussed with the Kind the Cyprus issue, the pandemic, climate crisis and the migration crisis, a presidency press release says.

President and the King then had a private luncheon.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island’s northern third.

