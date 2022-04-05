President Anastasiades holds talks with President of Montenegro

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and his spouse Andrie arrived in Montenegro for an official visit following an invitation by the President of the country, Milo Đukanović. The President and his spouse were officially welcomed on Tuesday morning at the Presidential Palace in the city of Cetinje.

During the welcoming ceremony the national anthems of the two countries were heard and an army contingent paid honors. The President signed the visitors book at the Presidential Palace where he noted that he is honored to be in Montenegro and he looks very much forward to attending the official consultations.

He noted the excellent relations between the two countries and wrote that he is looking forward to enhancing these ties on a bilateral and international level.

The talks between the two parties will conclude at 1330 local time.

The President is accompanied by Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos, Deputy Minister to the President Kyriakos Koushos, Deputy Shipping Minister Vasilis Demetriades, Cyprus Ambassador Demetris Theofylactou and Deputy Director of his diplomatic office Koula Sophianou.

(CNA)