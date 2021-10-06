President Anastasiades denies wrongdoing when asked about Pandora Papers

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades denied any wrongdoing in relation to the accusations included in the Pandora Papers regarding the law firm that bears his name.

Responding to questions on the Pandora Papers upon his arrival at the EU – Western Balkans Summit in Brdo castle, in Slovenia, the President said that the Papers refer to the law firm bearing his name and there are no other implications.

He also pointed out that there is nothing about him building an offshore company to transfer money out of the country.

Specifically, when asked to comment on his name being included in the Pandora Papers, President Anastasiades noted that it needs to be checked whether those named in the Pandora Papers are indeed implicated.

Invited to comment on whether he was mistakenly mentioned, President Anastasiades said that the Pandora Papers “are saying nothing”.

“They are talking about the law firm bearing my name and nothing else,” the President noted.

“Can you tell me of those oligarchs, or leaders, or officials, who their lawyer is? Are they saying that I have hidden any wealth or build up a BVI (note: an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands) in order to take money out of Cyprus?” he told reporters.

The law firm was accused of hiding the assets of a former Russian senator behind fake beneficial owners.