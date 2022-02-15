NewsLocalPresident Anastasiades convenes National Council to discuss Cyprus developments

President Anastasiades convenes National Council to discuss Cyprus developments

President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, has convened a meeting of the National Council for 1st March, to discuss the latest developments in relation to the Cyprus problem.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Niovi Parisinou, in a written statement on Tuesday said the President has convened the council, the country’s top advisory body in the handling of the Cyprus problem, to inform members on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem and the initiatives to lift the current deadlock.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results. A 5+1 Informal Meeting that took place in Geneva, on April 27-29, failed to find enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem.

