President Anastasiades, Charles Michel discuss upcoming European Council meetings and Cyprus problem

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, had on Thursday a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, with whom he discussed about the forthcoming meetings of the European Council in February and March.

Moreover, President Anastasiades briefed Michel on developments as regards the informal meeting on the Cyprus problem which the UN Secretary-General is expected to convene.

Government Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos, said in a written statement that Anastasiades and Michel had the opportunity to exchange views with regard to the upcoming meetings of the European Council, the first one taking place on February 25-26, via a teleconference, and the second one with the physical presence of the Heads of State and Government, in Brussels, on March 25-26.

Moreover, he noted that President Anastasiades briefed his interlocutor on the latest developments as regards the informal meeting on the Cyprus problem which the UN Secretary-General is expected to convene, and the need for an EU representative to be present at the meeting.

The Spokesman noted that the President will also have a telephone conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday, February 20, at 1830 Cyprus time (1630 GMT).

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, but failed to yield any results.

(CNA)