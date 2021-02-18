News Local President Anastasiades, Charles Michel discuss upcoming European Council meetings and Cyprus problem

President Anastasiades, Charles Michel discuss upcoming European Council meetings and Cyprus problem

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, had on Thursday a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, with whom he discussed about the forthcoming meetings of the European Council in February and March.

Moreover, President Anastasiades briefed Michel on developments as regards the informal meeting on the Cyprus problem which the UN Secretary-General is expected to convene.

Government Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos, said in a written statement that Anastasiades and Michel had the opportunity to exchange views with regard to the upcoming meetings of the European Council, the first one taking place on February 25-26, via a teleconference, and the second one with the physical presence of the Heads of State and Government, in Brussels, on March 25-26.

Moreover, he noted that President Anastasiades briefed his interlocutor on the latest developments as regards the informal meeting on the Cyprus problem which the UN Secretary-General is expected to convene, and the need for an EU representative to be present at the meeting.

The Spokesman noted that the President will also have a telephone conversation with the  President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday, February 20, at 1830 Cyprus time (1630 GMT).

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, but failed to yield any results.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleNicosia Mayor replies about tree cutting in Makariou
Next articleWhere to get a rapid test on Friday, 19 February

Top Stories

Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 19 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Friday, 19 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

President Anastasiades, Charles Michel discuss upcoming European Council meetings and Cyprus problem

gavriella -
Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, had on Thursday a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, with whom he discussed about...
Read more
Local

Nicosia Mayor replies about tree cutting in Makariou

gavriella -
In a written statement, Mayor of Nicosia Konstantinos Giorkatzis replied to criticism about the fact that 65 trees have been cut in Makarios Avenue. The...
Read more
Local

AKEL Secretary General asks President for more relaxations of COVID measures

gavriella -
AKEL Secretary General Antros Kyprianou met this morning with President Anastasiades. In statements after the meeting, Kyprianou said he conveyed to the President the positions...
Read more
Local

Millions spent on rapid tests

gavriella -
A huge issue that is already under the eyes of the Audit Office has been in progress for four months now regarding the rapid...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 19 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Friday, 19 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

Nicosia Mayor replies about tree cutting in Makariou

gavriella -
In a written statement, Mayor of Nicosia Konstantinos Giorkatzis replied to criticism about the fact that 65 trees have been cut in Makarios Avenue. The...
Read more
Local

AKEL Secretary General asks President for more relaxations of COVID measures

gavriella -
AKEL Secretary General Antros Kyprianou met this morning with President Anastasiades. In statements after the meeting, Kyprianou said he conveyed to the President the positions...
Read more
Local

Millions spent on rapid tests

gavriella -
A huge issue that is already under the eyes of the Audit Office has been in progress for four months now regarding the rapid...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros