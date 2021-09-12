President Anastasiades arrives in Bahrain for official visit

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday arrived in Bahrain for an official visit.

The Presidency said in a statement the President will be received by King Hamad bin Isa Khalifa at the Gudhaibiya Palace early on Monday.

And that the two heads of state will then chair expanded talks between delegations of the two countries.

Earlier, Anastasiades will visit the Bahrain Economic Development Board.

He is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides and Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides.

As well as Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis, Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios and other officials.