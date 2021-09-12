NewsLocalPresident Anastasiades arrives in Bahrain for official visit

President Anastasiades arrives in Bahrain for official visit

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday arrived in Bahrain for an official visit.

The Presidency said in a statement the President will be received by King Hamad bin Isa Khalifa at the Gudhaibiya Palace early on Monday.

And that the two heads of state will then chair expanded talks between delegations of the two countries.

Earlier, Anastasiades will visit the Bahrain Economic Development Board.

He is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides and Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides.

As well as Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis,  Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios and other officials.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAlmost 80% of adult population in Cyprus vaccinated
Next articleFBI releases first declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros