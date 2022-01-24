President Anastasiades: 94 million euros for education

On the occasion of the International Education Day, President Anastasiades posted on his Twitter announced that with reforms and the necessary investments, we are currently modernizing our education system and noted that 94 million euros will be paid through the Recovery and Resiliency Facility for this purpose.
The money will be used for:
- Skills-matching between education and labor market.
- New system evaluating teachers’ work.
- Free pre-school education as of the age of four.
- Digital and energy transformation of 405 schools.
- Establishment of model Technical Schools in Larnaca and Limassol.