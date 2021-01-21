Presentations of reservists postponed due to COVID-19

Taking into consideration the epidemiological situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Defense Ministry announced that the postponement of all presentations of the reservists and national guards are extended until 28 February.

In the announcement, the Ministry of Defense states that the presentations for conscription settlements (FAP performance), as well as the inspection of atomic armament will be carried out normally after communication of the Units with the reserves – national guards, observing all the measures provided by the sanitary standards.