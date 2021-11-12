Presence of Turkish troops in reunited Cyprus a precondition for Turkey-UN minutes

UN official minutes on the high-level meeting on divided Cyprus in Crans Montana in 2017 reveal that the presence of Turkish troops in a reunited island was an unnegotiated precondition for Turkey.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, reprinting a crucial paragraph included in the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ recently-released minutes.

“The Alliance Treaty could be structured as a new Treaty, but should include provisions for the permanent presence of Turkish troops. Zero troops was a red line for Turkey,” it said.

The phrase was part of one during the meeting of Guterres with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu.

The meeting of the two officials took place on July 6, 2017, at 1 p.m. (local time) in the Swiss resort.

That is, the meeting took place before the infamous dinner which saw the end of the negotiations aiming to reunite the island under a bizonal bicommunal federation.

Cyprus is divided since 1974 following an invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway north.

Turkey has tried to blame Nicosia over the collapse of yet another effort by the United Nations to reunite the island.