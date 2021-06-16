NewsLocalPresence of fans in games now allowed

Presence of fans in games now allowed

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - July 26, 2020 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores their first goal from the penalty spot, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Following the recommendation of the Minister of Health, Mr Constantinos Ioannou, the Council of Ministers decided, in today’s meeting, the presence of fans in games for all sports, at 50% of the capacity of the stadiums, with effect as of the 1st of July.

Admission to the stadiums will be allowed to individuals, only if one of the following conditions apply:

  1. Individuals who have completed their vaccination scheme with either the Johnson&Johnson single-dose vaccine or with both doses of the authorized vaccines of Moderna, AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech.
  2. Individuals holding a certificate with a negative PCR or rapid test result, with sampling carried out within 24 hours prior to the start of the game.
  3. Individuals who have been infected with COVID-19 in the last six months and have a certificate of recovery given by the Ministry of Health.

The above decision will be regularly evaluated, with the intention to gradually increase the allowed percentage of fans, as long as the epidemiological data permit it.

In addition, given the improvement of the epidemiological indicators, the Council of Ministers decided, today, to increase the number of persons per table in the catering establishments to 10 per table. This decision will be regulated by a Decree and will be implemented with its adoption.

