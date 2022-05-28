Prepare for near 40s over weekend, as mini heatwave hits Cyprus

Spring is giving way to the summer with the first heatwave of the season, as temperatures are set to remain much higher than the seasonal average at least over the weekend and early next week.

A low pressure system is affecting Cyprus, with clear skies and hot conditions through the day over most part of the island.

It will turn increasingly overcast over the mountains, with the possibility of brief light showers in the afternoon.

Winds will initially be northeasterly to southeasterly and in certain areas light southwesterly to northwesterly force three, turning early in the afternoon, southwesterly to northwesterly light to moderate force three to four, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 38 degrees Celsius inland, 30 in western coastal areas, 33 in the rest of the coastal regions and 26 on the mountains.

Clear skies this evening.

Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly and locally northeasterly to southeasterly, light force three, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 22 degrees Celsius inland, 23 in the southeast and eastern coastal regions, 20 in the rest of the coastal areas and 16 on the mountains.

Clear skies and hot conditions are predicted through to Tuesday, with temperatures remaining much higher than the seasonal average, but dropping slightly on Monday.