Preparatory work for fuel and gas storage tanks demolition on track

With the total demolition of fuel and gas storage tanks on Larnaca’s coast expected to be realised by early August, preparatory work is moving fast, Petrolina Group of Companies CEO Dinos Lefkaritis has told Philenews.

“Preparatory work for the demolition of the 19 big oil storage tanks of “Petrolina” and its subsidiary “Lina” began seven months ago, before the official initiation took place,” he said.

“Internal pipes have been cleaned, valves have been removed and other equipment that can be used at the company’s facilities in Greece and at Vasiliko are now stored,” he added.

Lefkaritis also said that a private company has undertaken the actual demolition and destruction of the storage tanks.

Fuel and gas industry stakeholders have committed to transfer their oil tanks to the fuel terminals at Vasiliko, Limassol district.

Demolishing the oil storage tanks in the town has been a long-standing issue that has plagued Larnaca’s development for decades.

Long delays in removing a very visible eye-sore on prime coastal land has been long protested by residents of the city.

By Annie Charalambous
