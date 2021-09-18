Preparation for new Covid attack

The scientists in Cyprus and the tracing unit are getting ready for a meeting next week with Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas to determine the way the monitoring of statistical data regarding Covid-19 in Cyprus will be done.

According to Phileleftheros information, the discussion includes the way vaccinated citizens should be handled, the way tracing in school should take place but also data in monasteries and various working places.

The big question currently is the percentage of vaccinated people who get the virus or who need hospitalization since, even though they are the minority, currently their number has increased.

With these facts in mind they might bring back the possibility of frequent rapid tests, at least for some groups but also the possibility of changes to the criteria of the SafePass.