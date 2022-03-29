Premiere 5: Cyprus Symphony Orchestra at Rialto on March 30

In this programme, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is joined by the distinguished conductor Michalis Economou, as well as two charismatic soloists, to present works by Vassos Nicolaou, one of the most esteemed composers of his generation, and by the symphonic titan, Gustav Mahler.

Vassos Nicolaou’s exceptional Concerto for percussion and string orchestra will receive its Cyprus premiere featuring soloist Marios Nicolaou, CySO’s principal timpanist. Gustav Mahler’s radiant Symphony no. 4 is lighter than his first three symphonies and one of his most popular ones.

The shining Greek-Scottish soprano Annie Fassea will interpret the evocative song included in the Finale.

Vassos Nicolaou: Concerto for percussion and string orchestra (2008) [Cyprus Premiere]

Gustav Mahler: Symphony no. 4 (arrangement for chamber orchestra: Claus Simon)

Soloists: Marios Nicolaou (percussion), Annie Fassea (soprano)

Conductor: Michalis Economou

When Wednesday, March 30 at 8.30 pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Rialto Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol

Tickets €8 – €18

Duration 65’

Location

Info Οnline tickets at rialto.com.cy & Rialto App

Rialto Box Office : 77 77 77 45

(Mon-Fri 10:00-15:00 and 2 hours before the performance)

Ticket prices:

Stalls Seats: Premium: €18 / €14 (concession) I Regular Seats: €13 / €10 (concession)

Balcony: €8 / €6 (concession)

Concession tickets are available to: Supporters, Students, soldiers, pensioners, large and five-member families on presentation of ID. Free Entrance for people with disabilities.

The performance will also be presented at:

Lefkosia: Tuesday 29 March, Pallas Theatre, Pafos Gate, 20:30 Pafos: Thursday 31 March, Markideio Municipal Theatre, 20:30 Information: 22 463144, www.cyso.org.cy