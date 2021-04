A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 gave birth at the Makarios Hospital on Sunday, according to the Spokesman of State Health Services Organization (SHSO) Charalambos Charilaou.

The birth was natural and took place in a room specially designed for handling births at the COVID-19 zone of Makarios Hospital. Charilaou said it was the third COVID-19 birth. The other two births took place in a special operating room.

(CNA)