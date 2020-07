Parts of Nicosia are without power after a problem with the Electricity Authority’s grid.

The cuts have been reported in Acropolis, from Nikis avenue and the Gavrielides lights as far as the Makarios Hospital, philenews reports.

EAC spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou told philenews that an underground cable had been damaged as a result of the heat, the humidity and fluctuations in electricity demand.

Crews are on site to locate the damage and to arrange for alternative supplies.