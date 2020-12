Due to the extremely bad weather, power cuts have affected many areas all over Cyprus.

Crews of the Electricity Authority are working to restore problems.

Affected areas in detail:

NICOSIA

Astromeritis

Kato Koutrafas

Pano Koutrafas

Nikitari

Peristerona

Vyzakia

PAPHOS

Lemona

FAMAGUSTA

Avgorou

Dasaki Achnas