The Interior Ministry said on Friday that the ‘Pournara’ refugee centre in Kokkinotrimithia will return to its pre-pandemic operations due to zero Covid-19 cases.

“In light of Pournara medical staff’s opinion which reports zero cases of Covid-19 as well as scabies, the Ministry of Interior announces that as of Monday, June 15, the Pournara refugee centre will return to its pre-pandemic operation,” the announcement said.

