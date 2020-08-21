Pournara centre in troubled waters after mass detection of coronavirus cases

The Asylum Service and the Health Services are on high alert, after the mass detection of coronavirus cases at the Pournara immigrant reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

After the discovery of 11 cases on Wednesday, 70 to 80 people who were found to have been into contact with them were quarantined.

At the same time, those who were found to be positive for the virus were transported to the EDEN rehabilitation centre in Tersefanou.

According to information from Philenews, authorities fear that in the last few hours other immigrants or refugees may have arrived from the occupied areas resulting in the aggravation of the current situation in the area where the first wave of immigrants are staying.

All the necessary steps to disinfect the areas in Pournara centre have been taken, however, conditions are difficult as the hospitality centre is overcrowded.