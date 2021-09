Potamos restaurant is a family business established in 1960. It is located in a beautiful area next to the sea coast and fishermen boats where you can enjoy fresh fish and amazing views.

The owners do their best in order to provide their clients with the best quality dishes made of freshest local ingredients along with amazing ambience. Besides a wide range of starters, menu includes fresh fish, seafood and a variety of dips, fresh vegetables and salads made with passion and served.