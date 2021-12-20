NewsLocalPost Office warns about fraud through emails

Post Office warns about fraud through emails

We inform the public that messages that have been sent through emails for tax payment to Cyprus Post, are fake.

Cyprus Post has no involvement and urge the public to ignore these messages.

A sample of the fraudulent message may be seen here:

By gavriella
Previous articleCamera shows hit and run accident in Paphos
Next articleParents request that exams for quarter for graduates be suspended

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros