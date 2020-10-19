News Local Post-mortem on Monday on new-born's body found at waste management unit

Post-mortem on Monday on new-born’s body found at waste management unit

A post-mortem examination on a new-born’s body found on Friday at the waste management unit in Pentakomo, Limassol, will be conducted on Monday.

Police expect significant evidence to be derived from it, Philenews reports.

The infant was found around by female employees at the facility who were sorting through the items on a conveyor belt.

The baby boy had been placed in a bin bag. The placenta and umbilical cord were also in the bag.

State pathologists will attempt to determine whether the baby was stillborn and his origins.

By Annie Charalambous
