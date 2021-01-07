Post mortem of 26-year-old inconclusive

The post mortem on the body of Adamos Adamou who was found dead on 5 January in a bush area near the Agios Georgios Sylikou river, has been completed but it has been inconclusive since the exact causes of his death were not ascertained. For this reason, samples were taken for histopathological and toxicological tests. From the post mortem it was ascertained that the body had no external injuries.

The post mortem took place in the presence of corner Marios Matsakis who was representing the family.

(philenews)