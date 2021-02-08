News Local Post-lockdown opening of retail sector comes with big sales

Post-lockdown opening of retail sector comes with big sales

The opening on Monday of the retail trade sector after almost a month-long lockdown in Cyprus comes with big sales. And with shop-keepers already sending out thousands of electronic messages in a bid to lure clientele.

The island’s improved epidemiological picture has allowed small and large retail stores, department stores and shopping malls to open. And sms informing of discounts were sent in abundance over the weekend, Philenews reports.

But the re-opening comes with strict regulations and health protocols such as the permitted number of clients in a store at a time, wearing of masks and social distancing etc.

Stores bigger than 1000 sq.m. have to ensure that the entrance to the stores will be configured to one person per 15 sq.m. instead of one person per 10 sq.m. which applies to smaller stores.

Visits to stores can take place after the sending of SMS allowing movement. Retail trade is one of the largest employers in Cyprus with the contribution to government revenues being about 12%, the share in employment is 9.4% and the value added in the economy is 5.6%.

 

By Annie Charalambous
