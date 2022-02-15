Possible relaxations of Covid measures could also include unvaccinated people

Possible relaxations of measures against the further spread of Covid-19 will also include non-vaccinated individuals even though the island’s epidemiological picture is not that rosy, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The proposed measures will be discussed later on Tuesday between the Health Minister and te government’s Advisory Scientific Committee, added the report citing insiders.

The exclusion of unvaccinated individuals from nightclubs, weddings, christenings and stadiums will probably end, and different entry conditions in various places or activities will come in effect.

At the same time, the SafePass – depending on the vaccination history of each citizen – will also undergo amendments.

However, final decisions will be taken by the national Vaccination Committee based on the prevailing epidemiological state of play.

On Monday alone, the Health Ministry announced three deaths due to Covid along with 2,930 new infections and 177 hospitalizations all across Cyprus.

Total deaths rose to 788, total cases are now 293,040 and the island’s positivity rate is 2.18%.