Possible errors in Paphos Air Base coronavirus testing

The first PCR tests performed yesterday on 26 personnel at Paphos Air Base turned out to be negative leading authorities to examine the possibility of errors during yesterday’s initial positive rapid tests, something which will be clarified today with the completion of the PCR testing.

Yesterday 26 out of the 75 personnel on “Andreas Papandreou” Air Base who had undergone rapid tests were found positive for Covid-19.

The unit was immediately placed under quarantine and the National Guard requested immediate PCR testing to validate the results.

