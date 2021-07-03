Possible arson in Pyrgos blaze, 25 year old man arrested

Police has detained a 25 year old man in connection with a blaze that broke out at noon in Pyrgos, Limassol near the Monte Caputo nightclub.

Just 150 meters from where the fire broke out, officers flagged a car driven by the 25 year old.

Inside they found two plastic containers smelling of flammable material, while a box of matches was found in his possession.

The man made a number of claims as to why he was in the area. He was remanded in custody.

The fire was under partial control late afternoon, after burning wild shrubbery, weeds and pine trees.