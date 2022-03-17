InsiderEconomyPossibility of reviving the Co-Operative Bank causes enthusiasm

Possibility of reviving the Co-Operative Bank causes enthusiasm

The announcement that the revival of the Co-Operative bank is being attempted, despite the fact that it is a difficult effort, caused enthusiasm.

Specifically, it was announced that the Pancypriot Co-Operative Company Promoting Collaboration Ltd has been established and already has had its first general meeting and elected its leadership. The news caused enthusiasm among the citizens who not only rushed to be informed but also to become members of the new company, offering the amount of 10 euros.

The Company, which has been registered at the Registrar of Companies, is aiming to examine the environment and the prospects for the revival of the Co-Operative Bank.

The effort is supported by trade unions PASYDY, PEO, SEK, DEOK, teachers’ unions OELMEK, POED, OLTEK, the Union of Retired Teachers, the Union of Cyprus’s Firemen, the Union of the Cyprus Police and others.

