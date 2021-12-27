Possibility of over 1,000 covid cases today, Karayiannis warns

‘Covid cases might spill to over 1,000 today’ was the stark warning by Dr. Petros Karayiannis, member of the health ministry’s advisory scientific committee, pointing to the fact that despite the smaller number of tests over the past couple of days, cases have steadily remained over 900.

Speaking on the ‘Alpha Kalimera’ morning news show on Alpha TV Cyprus, Karayiannis expressed concern over the fact that the positivity rate had gone up to 1.7% over 48 hours, in comparison to 0.7-0.8 in previous days.

Commenting on the additional 63 cases of the Omicron variant confirmed in Cyprus, Karayiannis said that the fast spreading variant is now in the community.

‘The question is how fast this variant is spreading and if indeed it is three to four times faster than delta, the number of cases will go even higher’ Karayiannis warned, adding that Omicron is highly contagious from the 1st to 2nd day since exposure.

The Health Ministry is considering the possibility of imposing stricter measures, even before the end of the year, but this will depend on the number of new cases in the next couple of days.