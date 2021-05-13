Possibility of AstraZeneca on Vaccination Portal without age restrictions

The Health Ministry and the Deputy Ministry of Innovation are thinking about opening the Vaccination Portal to all ages wishing to make an appointment for vaccination with AstraZeneca, which exists in large quantities.

Speaking to the state broadcaster, Deputy Minister of Innovation Kokkinos said they are thinking of opening the Portal once a week for people who want to make an appointment for AstraZeneca vaccines.

He also said that there is great interest for vaccination of citizens again with AstraZeneca by personal physicians.